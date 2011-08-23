Actor Ben Stiller presents an award during the 2011 TV Land Awards in New York April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has named Ben Stiller recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, BAFTA Los Angeles announced on Tuesday.

In the spirit of Stiller's film "Zoolander," it would be appropriate if BAFTA Los Angeles crossed up Stiller and gave the award to Owen Wilson at its awards dinner on November 30th -- but since the organization hardly seems inclined to that kind of tomfoolery, Stiller will join previously announced Britannia recipients Helena Bonham Carter, John Lasseter and David Yates at the ceremony, which will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

"Ben Stiller is a master of comedy who, just like the legendary filmmaker for whom this award is named, embodies the remarkable multi-hyphenate talents of actor, writer, director and producer," BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Nigel Lythgoe said in a statement announcing the award.

Stiller's next film is the action comedy "Tower Heist," directed by Brett Ratner and co-starring Eddie Murphy. His other films include "Tropic Thunder," "Greenberg" and "There's Something About Mary." The movies he's written, directed, produced and/or acted in have grossed more than $5 billion worldwide.

BAFTA Los Angeles, which has been presenting the Britannia Awards since 1989, hands out a variety of Britannia Awards each fall. The Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy was presented for the first time in 2010, to Betty White.

The Britannia Awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 30th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.