Actress Susan Lucci poses during a book signing for her book ''All My Life: A Memoir'' in New York March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES, March 9 (TheWrap.com) - Susan Lucci fans, take heart -- the woman who made Erica Kane a household name is returning to her old network, and to the genre that made her a beloved visitor in America's living rooms.

The former "All My Children" star has signed on for a co-starring role in Marc Cherry's upcoming pilot "Devious Maids".

The pilot, executive-produced and written by "Desperate Housewives" honcho Cherry, follows "four maids with ambition and dreams of their own while they work for the rich and famous in Beverly Hills." Lucci will play Genevieve Delacourt, one of the maids' employers, who's as nuts as she is wealthy.

The one-hour drama, which is based on a Mexican format, also stars Dania Ramirez, Ana Ortiz, Angelique Cabral, Rebecca Wisocky, Roselyn Sanchez and Judy Reyes.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)