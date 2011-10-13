LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - GLAAD is breaking out the star power for its new "Amplify Your Voice" PSA campaign against LGBT bullying.

Chaz Bono, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino, Amy Poehler, Shaquille O'Neal, Rashida Jones, Tori Spelling and husband Dean, Mario Lopez, Dustin Lance Black and the cast of the teen drama "Pretty Little Liars" are among the stars who've filmed the public service announcements, which all tout the campaign slogan, "No matter who you are, you have the power to make a difference."

The campaign stems from a partnership between Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and the American Federation of Teachers.

The PSAs are being launched the week before October 20's Spirit Day, the annual occasion when Americans are asked to wear purple to show support for lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender youth.