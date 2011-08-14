LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Los Angeles County police have opened a criminal investigation to track the source of a tweet sent from rapper the Game's Twitter account that resulted in two hours of jammed emergency phone lines Friday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The tweet shared the number of the Compton sheriff's station, telling the Game's 580,000 followers to call the number to learn more about an internship he is offering.

The sheriff's department told the Times Friday that calls began pouring in after 5:20 p.m., clogging phone lines and requiring extra deputies on duty to handle the steep increase in calls.

If the tweet is traced to him, the rapper could face charges for obstruction.

He denies the tweet was sent by him.

"It wasn't me (shaggy voice)," he tweeted, pointing to a friend as the cause of the disturbance:

"@wackstar hacked my Twitter earlier..... Arrest him police... He is to blame. #TellinOnYouDemetrius."

"This was beyond irresponsible," Sheriff Capt. Mike Parker told the Times. "The deputies' ability to answer the phones and dispatch personnel to help these people in danger was significantly impeded."

Parker said he tweeted the Game at around 7 p.m., urging the rapper to call off the stunt.

In another tweet, the rapper critiqued L.A. county sheriffs for their work on the case: "Yall can track a tweet down but cant solve murders ! Dat was an accident but maybe now yall can actually do yall job !!!! #iSpeak4ThePeople"

Representatives for the Game have not yet responded to a request for comment.