LOS ANGELES "30 Rock" creator and star Tina Fey gave birth to a girl on Wednesday, People magazine has reported.

Penelope Athena Richmond is the second child for Fey, 41, and her composer husband, Jeffrey Richmond, 50.

The Emmy-winning writer/performer and author of the nonfiction book "Bossypants," Fey first revealed her pregnancy to Oprah Winfrey in April.

Earlier, in an essay for the New Yorker, she had written about agonizing over having a second child. Fey and Richmond's first child, Alice, is 5.

Fey told Winfrey, "My husband and I really decided that we felt rather than risk having '30 Rock' end in several years and feeling like part of our family is missing that we were going to prioritize our family."