Madonna granted permission to adopt twins from Malawi
LILONGWE Malawi's High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.
LOS ANGELES "30 Rock" creator and star Tina Fey gave birth to a girl on Wednesday, People magazine has reported.
Penelope Athena Richmond is the second child for Fey, 41, and her composer husband, Jeffrey Richmond, 50.
The Emmy-winning writer/performer and author of the nonfiction book "Bossypants," Fey first revealed her pregnancy to Oprah Winfrey in April.
Earlier, in an essay for the New Yorker, she had written about agonizing over having a second child. Fey and Richmond's first child, Alice, is 5.
Fey told Winfrey, "My husband and I really decided that we felt rather than risk having '30 Rock' end in several years and feeling like part of our family is missing that we were going to prioritize our family."
STOCKHOLM Swedish academic Hans Rosling, a doctor and statistician who captured a worldwide audience with his witty style and original thinking on topics like population growth and development, has died at the age of 68.
Madcap comedian Professor Irwin Corey, who billed himself as "the world's foremost authority" and entertained audiences in comedy clubs and on TV and stage with rambling and nonsensical commentary, has died at age 102, his family said on Tuesday.