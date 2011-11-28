LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tobey Maguire has decided to fold in a lawsuit against him over high-stakes -- and questionably legal -- poker games.

The "Spider-Man" actor has agreed to pay out $80,000 to settle the suit, according to papers filed by Ruderman Capital Partners in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

In the complaint, the company claimed that its principal, Bradley Ruderman, had lost $311,300 to the actor during various poker games -- $110,000 of that during a single hand in 2007. According to the suit's logic, the winnings came from illegal games and were ill-gotten gains that he was obligated to return.

Maguire had previously proclaimed his innocence on the grounds that the games -- and, thus, his winnings -- weren't illegal.

Hedge-fund manager Ruderman is currently serving a jail term for running a Ponzi scheme against his clients. And his company -- which is now broke -- claims that Ruderman hatched the scheme in order to make up for his poker losses.

In all, Ruderman is said to have lost $5.2 million playing poker. In June, sources told Star magazine that Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were also part of the poker ring, which played in various ritzy Los Angeles locations including the Four Seasons and Peninsula hotels.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.