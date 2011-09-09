Madonna granted permission to adopt twins from Malawi
LILONGWE Malawi's High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.
NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Tom Brokaw's September 11, 2001, began in the last way you might imagine for the NBC News veteran: he was attending a yoga class at the behest of his wife, and desperate to get out of it -- almost any way other than the way he did.
Brokaw recalled the morning in an interview on Thursday's "Colbert Report." He said he was in upper Manhattan when he received a call that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. On his way downtown he heard on the radio that another plane had hit the second tower.
He told Colbert he called his wife to tell her: "We're at war."
You can see the video here: here
STOCKHOLM Swedish academic Hans Rosling, a doctor and statistician who captured a worldwide audience with his witty style and original thinking on topics like population growth and development, has died at the age of 68.
Madcap comedian Professor Irwin Corey, who billed himself as "the world's foremost authority" and entertained audiences in comedy clubs and on TV and stage with rambling and nonsensical commentary, has died at age 102, his family said on Tuesday.