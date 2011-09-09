Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw speaks while interviewing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (not pictured) in a group session during the third day of the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Foley/Pool

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Tom Brokaw's September 11, 2001, began in the last way you might imagine for the NBC News veteran: he was attending a yoga class at the behest of his wife, and desperate to get out of it -- almost any way other than the way he did.

Brokaw recalled the morning in an interview on Thursday's "Colbert Report." He said he was in upper Manhattan when he received a call that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. On his way downtown he heard on the radio that another plane had hit the second tower.

He told Colbert he called his wife to tell her: "We're at war."

