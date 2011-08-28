Singer Tom Jones poses backstage at the finale of the 10th season of ''American Idol'' in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON Singer Tom Jones canceled a Saturday night concert in Monaco due to severe dehydration, his spokesman said on Sunday, but he denied reports that the veteran Welsh crooner was suffering heart problems.

The 71-year-old star's performance on Saturday had been due to be the last of a 3-month tour.

"Tom was ordered by doctors not to perform in Monte Carlo yesterday evening, due to severe dehydration," a statement issued on behalf of the singer said.

"This was extremely disappointing for Tom, the band and all connected with the tour. This was the last date of a very successful 3-month tour, where many of the shows were in locations that were in the throes of high summer heat.

"There are no heart problems, as has been reported in the press."

Jones is famous for his powerful voice and a string of hits including "What's New Pussycat?," "She's a Lady" and "Kiss," and he has sold an estimated 100 million records during a career of almost 50 years.

