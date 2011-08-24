Tony Bennett waves after performing ''Smile'' at the 2011 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Barbra Streisand in Los Angeles February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tony Bennett will pay tribute to late singer Amy Winehouse during a special segment of the "2011 MTV Video Music Awards" on August 28, the network announced Tuesday.

Bennett and Winehouse recorded the track "Body and Soul" together a few months before her death, and the song will appear on Bennett's album "Duets II," out September 20.

Their team-up has the distinction of being Winehouse's final recording. Video footage taken during their session at London's Abbey Road Studios will accompany the tribute.

"It was a thrill to record with Amy Winehouse and when you listen to the recording of 'Body and Soul,' it is a testament to her artistic genius and her brilliance as one of the most honest musicians I have ever known," said Bennett in a statement.

Mitch Winehouse, the singer's father, added, "Our family is honored that the VMAs are giving Amy this wonderful tribute. We know that Amy's performance of 'Rehab' at the MTV Movie Awards played an important part in Amy's worldwide success."

"Body and Soul" will be released as a single on September 14 -- which would have been Winehouse's 28th birthday.