LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tracy Morgan says his homophobic routine during a Nashville standup performance in June was just a "big, big misunderstanding."

Appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on Monday, Morgan said he couldn't remember exactly what he'd said during the infamous performance. So here's a quick reminder: Morgan told the Nashville audience that if his son were gay and didn't come home and tell him about it "like a man," he would stab him.

Morgan later apologized, but told Letterman, "I just think it was a misunderstanding. I was up there working. Sometimes when you have networks like maybe Comedy Central ... (it's) premise, setup, punchline, premise, setup, punchline. But I came up under the old regime -- sometimes I have to get to it. And I guess that became a big, big misunderstanding."

You can watch the clip, in which Morgan also chastises comedy club audiences for recording comedians with cell phones, here: here