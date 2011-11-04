Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner put their handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "Twilight" actors Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, made their mark on Hollywood on Thursday, leaving imprints of their hands and feet outside Grauman's Chinese Theater.

The "Twilight" stars were greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as they added their hand and footprints to those left by Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra and dozens of other movie icons in past years, in the cement outside the movie theater.

"I've been so enamored by this 'business,' I think this is the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," said 21-year-old Stewart, who plays Bella Swan in the vampire romance.

Pattinson, 25, who plays vampire Edward Cullen in the films, thanked the fans for their support.

"This is just an incredible honor, as to how young we are, it's kind of ridiculous and amazing at the same time. And it's all down to you guys to drive this franchise forward," he said.

Lautner, 19, who plays werewolf Jacob Black, added, "There are a few moments that mean so much, it's really even hard to explain, and this is definitely one of those.

The "Twilight" films are based on a series of best-selling novels by author Stephenie Meyer and tell the story of a young girl falling in love with a vampire boy in a world where vampires and werewolves roam in disguise among the living.

The first three films, produced by independent studio Summit Entertainment, have made more than $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Thursday's ceremony preceded the November 18 release of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," the fourth installment of the franchise.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)