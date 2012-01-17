Celebrity chef Paula Deen, best known for her high-calorie Southern cooking featured in cookbooks and on popular Food Network shows, confirmed on Tuesday she has Type 2 diabetes.

Speaking on NBC's "Today" show, Deen, who turns 65 on Thursday, said she found out three years ago during a routine physical exam that she had the disease.

"I'm here today to let the world know that it is not a death sentence," she said on the morning show, adding she would be a paid spokeswoman for drug company Novo Nordisk.

Along with her sons, Bobby and Jamie, with whom she often collaborates in the kitchen, Deen said she would talk about her life with diabetes and recipes that fit her lifestyle for the company's "Diabetes in a New Light" program.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for the majority of the nearly 26 million diabetes cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually linked to older age, obesity and physical inactivity or a family history of the disease.

Deen rose to popularity for her Southern comfort food on Food Network shows "Paula's Home Cooking" and "Paula's Best Dishes." She put her cooking skills to work first in the late 1980s with a home-based meal delivery service.

Later, she opened a Savannah, Georgia, restaurant, "The Lady and Sons," with her children and then started writing cookbooks, according to her website.

With ample butter a staple of many Deen recipes, the famous chef said on Today she did not keep her diagnosis private to save her cooking reputation.

"I wanted to bring something to the table when I came forward and I've always been one to think I bring hope because I've had lots of obstacles in my life y'all" she said on the show, referring to a years-long battle with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder where people fear public, crowded places or anywhere that might be hard to escape.

She said she did not eat how she cooks on her show on a daily basis and would not encourage others to do so either.

"I've always encouraged moderation," she said on "Today."

(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Peter Cooney)