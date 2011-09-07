PHOENIX A memoir by wounded Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her retired astronaut husband, Mark Kelly, will be released on November 15, the book's publisher said on Wednesday.

The book, titled "Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope," will be published by Scribner.

It tells the story of Giffords' and Kelly's lives together and chronicles the lawmaker's life and recovery since she was shot through the head at a political rally in January, Scribner said.

Six people were killed and 13 wounded, among them Giffords, when a gunman opened fire at the "Congress on Your Corner" event outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store

Giffords, who is receiving intensive physical therapy in Houston, has been working closely on the book with Kelly and co-writer Jeffrey Zaslow, an author and Wall Street Journal columnist, the publisher said.

"Congresswoman Giffords has been fully engaged with the collaborative writing process of the book at every step," said Brian Belfiglio, a Scribner publicist.

The publisher, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement the book would also offer a "deeply personal account" of Kelly's career path from combat pilot to commander of the Space Shuttle Endeavour's final mission earlier this year.

Scribner said a portion of the authors' net proceeds would go to charities in Arizona. Simon & Schuster is a division of CBS Corp.

Jared Loughner was indicted on 49 counts following the shootings. He is being treated at a hospital for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after being declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Jerry Norton)