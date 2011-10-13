LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's nice to see Victoria Jackson come out of her shell and say what's on her mind for once.

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member turned conservo-crank found a cat-sitter and headed to Wall Street recently to confront the Occupy Wall Street protesters who lately have generated a headline or two with their critique of capitalism gone wild.

And luckily for those of us who couldn't be there, she captured the whole encounter on video.

With a religious tract in her hand and who knows what coursing though her veins, Jackson brought her version of the truth to the people -- namely, that they're making the Man Upstairs pretty upset with their anti-corporatist shenanigans.

"Jesus said a man should work for his living, not get a hand-out," Jackson opines in the video.

Oh, and President Obama's a Marxist -- who's also in bed with GE and the rest of our corporate overlords. And he's a total racist too.

Confused? You're not alone.

You can watch Jackson wage her one-woman campaign for Jesus and money here: here