Singer Adam Levine poses during a media event for the upcoming television series ''The Voice'' in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Activision's new "Guitar Hero" spinoff "Band Hero" has struck a bum note with Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 frontman and coach on NBC's hit reality series "The Voice" filed suit against the videogame maker in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, claiming that the new game exploits his name and likeness far beyond what he had agreed to.

According to the suit, which was obtained by TheWrap, Levine allowed the company to use the Maroon 5 song "She Will Be Loved" for the game, and performed the song for motion-capture so his avatar could be created.

However, unbeknownst to Levine, Band Hero includes a new feature that allows users to make him sing more than 60 other songs by other musicians, which "would not have been chosen by him for recordings or performances."

Perhaps worst of all? The feature lets users make Levine's avatar sing the songs in voices other than his own, "including female voices."

The suit alleges that Activision sought permission from other artists for the expanded use and, to add insult to injury, paid other artists a higher fee than he received to participate in the game.

Levine, who's suing for fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, violation of the common-law right of publicity, and unfair business acts or practices, is seeking unspecified damages.

Activision did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.