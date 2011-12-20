LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gilberto Sanchez, who uploaded a pirated copy of Fox's superhero movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," was sentenced to one year in federal prison Monday.

Sanchez, 49, pleaded guilty in March 2011 to uploading a "workprint" copy of the film to the site Megaupload.com in March 2009, approximately a month prior to the film's theatrical release. He further made the upload known by posting links on two sites to provide easier access.

U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Morrow, who sentenced Sanchez, characterized his offense as "very serious."

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said that Sanchez, a 49-year-old Bronx, N.Y., resident, "had been regularly uploading pirated movies for four or five years, and did not appear remorseful after charges were brought."

In addition to the prison term, Judge Morrow imposed one year of supervised release, along with various computer restrictions.

Sanchez was brought to justice as the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

United States Attorney Andre Birotte Jr. said that Sanchez's sentencing "sends a strong message of deterrence to would-be Internet pirates ... The Justice Department will pursue and prosecute persons who seek to steal the intellectual property of this nation."