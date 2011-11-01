Actress Zooey Deschanel poses at the premiere of her new film ''Our Idiot Brother'' in Hollywood, California August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Actress Zooey Deschanel, known for her roles in the movie "500 Days Of Summer" and FOX's fall TV comedy "New Girl," has separated from her husband after two years of marriage, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Deschanel, 31, married Ben Gibbard, 35, the lead singer of indie rock bands Death Cab for a Cutie and The Postal Service, in September 2009.

It is not known why the couple are separating.

The actress is currently enjoying the success of her new sitcom "New Girl," in which she plays a quirky single girl named Jess. Deschanel is also the lead singer in the indie band She & Him, which released a Christmas album, "A Very She & Him Christmas" in October.

