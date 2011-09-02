Actor Frederic von Anhalt arrives at the ''Don't Be Afraid of the Dark'' premiere during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband Prinz Frederic von Anhalt was hit by a car in Beverly Hills on Friday and taken to a hospital where he was treated for cuts to his hip and hand, his spokesman said.

The 68-year-old von Anhalt was walking to a bank when a car drove out from an underground parking garage and hit him.

Doctors were trying to determine on Friday afternoon if he also had broken his leg, the spokesman said.

The driver was arrested by Beverly Hills police. Von Anhalt said he did not want to press charges. "He just wants to go home and be with his wife," his spokesman said.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)