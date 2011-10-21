LOS ANGELES Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor returned home from a hospital on Friday after recovering from two stomach surgeries and suffering a bout of pneumonia.

The 94 year-old actress, who has suffered numerous health issues in recent years, was "happy and smiling," her husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, told Reuters on Friday.

"She's alert and she looks good," said von Anhalt, adding that Gabor was in much better health after nearly two weeks at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles,

The actress, whose right leg was amputated above the knee early this year, was hospitalized on October 8 for surgery when complications arose with a feeding tube attached to her stomach. Gabor then caught pneumonia but recovered quickly.

Von Anhalt said he plans to celebrate with his wife at home this weekend.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Paul Simao)