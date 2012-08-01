* Seen as brilliant, caustic and egotistical
* Historical novels were foundation of his legacy
* Senator-grandfather inspired interest in politics
By Bill Trott
July 31 Writer Gore Vidal, who filled his
intellectual works with acerbic observations on politics, sex
and American culture while carrying on feuds with his big-name
literary rivals, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, Los Angeles
Times reported.
"Vidal died Tuesday at his home in the Hollywood Hills of
complications of pneumonia," the newspaper said, quoting the
author's nephew Burr Steers.
Vidal's literary legacy includes a series of historical
novels -- "Burr," "1876," "Lincoln" and "The Golden Age" among
them -- as well as the campy transexual comedy "Myra
Breckenridge."
He started writing as a 19-year-old soldier stationed in
Alaska, basing "Williwaw" on his World War Two experiences. His
third book, "The City and the Pillar," created a sensation in
1948 because it was one of the first open portrayals of a
homosexual main character.
Vidal referred to himself as a "gentleman bitch" and was as
egotistical and caustic as he was elegant and brilliant.
In addition to rubbing shoulders with the great writers of
his time, he banged heads with many of them. Vidal considered
Ernest Hemingway a joke and compared Truman Capote to a "filthy
animal that has found its way into the house."
His most famous literary enemies were conservative pundit
William F. Buckley Jr. and writer Norman Mailer, who Vidal once
likened to cult killer Charles Manson.
Mailer head-butted Vidal before a television appearance and
on another occasion knocked him to the ground.
Vidal and Buckley took their feud to live national
television while serving as commentators at the 1968 Democratic
National Convention. Vidal accused Buckley of being a
"pro-crypto-Nazi" while Buckley called Vidal a "queer" and
threatened to punch him.
Vidal seemed to make no effort to curb his abundant ego.
In a 2008 interview with Esquire magazine Vidal said people
were always seemed impressed that he had met so many famous
people, such as Jacqueline Kennedy and William Burroughs.
"People always put that sentence the wrong way around," he
said. "I mean, why not put it the true way - that these people
got to meet me, and wanted to?"
NEPHEW OF SENATOR
Eugene Luther Vidal Jr. was born in West Point, New York,
and eventually took his mother's surname as his first name. He
grew up in Washington, D.C., where his grandfather, Democratic
U.S. Sen. Thomas Gore of Oklahoma, had a strong influence on the
boy. The young Vidal developed an interest in politics as he
read to the blind senator and led him about town.
He went to exclusive private secondary schools but did not
attend college.
After his parents divorced, Vidal's mother married Hugh
Auchincloss, who later also became the stepfather of Jacqueline
Kennedy. That connection gave Vidal access to the Kennedy White
House before a falling out with the family.
After early success, his literary career stalled - perhaps
because of the controversy of "The City and the Pillar" - and he
concentrated on television and movie scripts.
Vidal got back on track in the 1960s with "Julian," about a
Roman emperor; "Washington, D.C.," the tale of a political
family; and "Myra Breckenridge." Bigger success followed with
recreations of historical U.S. figures - such as Aaron Burr and
Abraham Lincoln - that analyze where Vidal thought America fell
from grace.
Vidal also was known for his sharp essays on society, sex,
literature and politics. He was especially fervent about
politics and what he considered to be the death of "the American
Empire."
"The genius of our ruling class is that it has kept a
majority of the people from ever questioning the inequity of a
system where most people drudge along, paying heavy taxes for
which they get nothing in return," he once said.
In 1960 Vidal, a distant cousin of former vice president Al
Gore, ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat in New York
and in 1982 failed in a bid for a California Senate seat.
He once described the United States as "the land of the dull
and the home of the literal" and starting in the 1960s lived
much of the time in a seaside Italian villa. He moved back
permanently in 2003, shortly before Howard Austen, his companion
of more than 50 years, died of cancer.
