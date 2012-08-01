(Adds dateline, byline, adds reaction, quotes)
By Patricia Reaney and Alice Baghdjian
NEW YORK/LONDON Aug 1 The death of author Gore
Vidal at the age of 86 brought tributes from around the globe on
Wednesday, as friends and fans mourned the passing of the man
remembered as one of America's literary giants.
Vidal, whose biting observations on politics, sex and
American culture in novels, plays and essays made him one of the
best-known authors of his generation, died at his home in Los
Angeles on Tuesday of complications from pneumonia.
"Gore Vidal was the last surviving giant of a postwar crop
of American literary giants," said Gerald Howard, the executive
editor and vice president at Doubleday, and Gore's editor for
more than a decade.
"He was also that rare American writer who spoke not just to
his countrymen but to the entire world, which listened closely
to what he had to say."
Howard praised Vidal's many achievements and remembered his
dashing persona.
"He can't be replaced and he most certainly will be missed.
The world just became a duller place," he added.
Michael Coffey, the editorial co-director of the trade
magazine Publisher's Weekly, described Vidal as a prolific
writer and an entertaining and rollicking storyteller.
"Despite all that productivity he was able to step outside
and into the public arena and comment on politics and culture in
a very lucid and entertaining way," Coffey said in an interview.
One of the joys of Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter's
career was publishing Vidal's writings in the magazine.
"Whether you agreed with him or not, you always had to
concede that he got his point across with the utmost elegance,"
Carter said.
A MAN OF MANY TALENTS
Vidal, born in West Point, New York, began writing as a
19-year-old soldier stationed in Alaska, where his World War Two
experiences provided material for his first work, "Williwaw".
But it was his third novel, "The City and the Pillar," which
openly featured one of the first homosexual protagonists, that
created a sensation in 1948.
A series of historical novels -- "Burr," "1876," "Lincoln"
and "The Golden Age" among them -- as well as the campy
transsexual comedy "Myra Breckinridge" also form Vidal's legacy
in a publishing career spanning over six decades.
For Jeffrey Richards, producer of a revival of Vidal's "The
Best Man" currently on Broadway, Vidal was simply "an original."
"He wrote novels, essays, plays, teleplays and films with
grace, distinction, style, wit and wisdom. Not to mention that
he was a master raconteur, an accomplished actor, a brilliant
gadfly and an impishly gifted impersonator," he said.
"For his contribution to American culture, we will always be
in his debt."
Michael Kammen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and
professor emeritus of American History and Culture at Cornell
University, said Vidal was "a brilliant intellect, a superb
stylist, and a fabulous gossip."
"He was a great controversialist, doing battle on television
panel shows with conservatives. He described and explained
American political culture past and present and illuminated what
we thought we knew, or areas that we had forgotten. He had the
most inquiring mind you can imagine and he dared to be
outspoken. He will be missed," he said.
LITERARY FRIENDS AND ENEMIES
Vidal, a self-described "gentleman bitch," was just as well
known for his caustic comments outside the covers of his books.
He considered Ernest Hemingway a joke and compared Truman
Capote to a "filthy animal that has found its way into the
house."
His most famous literary enemies were Norman Mailer and
conservative pundit William F. Buckley Jr.
Mailer, whom Vidal once likened to cult killer Charles
Manson, head-butted Vidal before a TV appearance.
"Gore Vidal dreaded the idea of an afterlife, because it
would mean he'd have to see Norman Mailer again. Rest In Peace,"
said comedian Frank Conniff on the social messaging service
Twitter, where tributes to Vidal mainly took the form of
quotations from the writer.
Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and rock singer Courtney
Love were among the many celebrities who posted their favorite
sayings.
"'Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not
giving a damn.' quoted by Gore Vidal ... you will be missed,
rest in peace Gore," said Love in a Twitter message.
Moore chose: "Half of the American people have never read a
newspaper. Half never voted for president. One hopes it is the
same half." This quotation was also tweeted by the British
Internet entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox.
British writer Owen Jones, who penned the book "Chavs" about
British social class, picked a Vidal quote about friendship and
death: "'Whenever a friend succeeds, a little something in me
dies'. RIP Gore Vidal, a great intellectual of our time. No-one
did acerbic better."
(Editing by Will Dunham, Gary Hill)