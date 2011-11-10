* Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen on cover of latest issue
By Sabrina Ford
NEW YORK, Nov 10 They have always been in
vogue, but twin actresses and clothing designers Mary Kate and
Ashley Olsen are now truly in Vogue, gracing the cover of the
fashion magazine's newest best dressed issue.
The widely-read edition, which was unveiled on Thursday and
hits newsstands on Nov. 15, puts its spotlight on nine global
sister acts from British royalty, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate
Middleton and her sister Pippa, to celebrity singers Beyonce
and Solange Knowles.
Also getting special mention inside the pages are the
French Courtin-Clarin foursome, granddaughters of Clarins
cosmetics company founder, Jacques Courtin-Clarin.
"It's been a year of sisters, most famously with Catherine
and Pippa Middleton," Mark Holgate, Vogue Fashion News Director
and Editor of the best dressed issue, told Reuters.
Holgate credits the Middletons with popularizing their own
mid-thigh length of dress: "short enough to be impossible for
an older-generation royal to wear, long enough to be decent
when sitting or bending down to talk to a child."
But it was the Olsen twins, who rose to fame as child stars
on U.S. TV and as adults founded two successful high-end
clothing labels, who were picked for the prestigious cover.
Holgate called the choice: "kind of a no-brainer."
"Are there any more chic, stylish, cool, and original
sisters than Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen? They are incredibly
stylish," he said of the twins.
The fact they have appeared on worst dressed lists in the
past, including an annual one from late fashion critic Mr.
Blackwell, is actually a positive thing, said Holgate.
FREE-THINKING FASHION
"They (the Olsens) get it right a lot of the time and then
sometimes they don't get it right. That's actually great
because it shows that it's their hands reaching into their
wardrobes," explained Holgate. "They don't have someone telling
them, 'This is cool, this is hot, this is what you should be
wearing.' It comes from within them. It's instinctual.
"Look at what they've done with (their fashion labels) The
Row and Elizabeth and James," said Holgate. "They are
legitimate fashion forces."
The issue also highlights sisters with contrasting styles,
such as the Maras -- actresses Rooney of the upcoming "The Girl
with the Dragon Tattoo" and Kate, currently seen on TV's
thriller series "American Horror Story."
The magazine notes that Rooney Mara looked like "a goth
Pippi Longstockings" at a recent Rodarte fashion show while
Kate Mara "exudes the glamour of bygone screen sirens."
"There was just something interesting about seeing how
siblings' style can be so different and unique," said Holgate.
"We started thinking about all of the great sister acts who are
around right now who look really good together but also look
good apart."
The colorful Solange Knowles, younger sister of pop
superstar Beyonce, is known for taking style risks including
shaving her head, donning afro wigs and mixing prints and
colors. But she told Vogue in an interview that both their
tastes are evolving and bridging the gap between their styles.
"I never borrowed clothes from Beyonce when we were growing
up," said Solange. "But now my style is a little more tame and
hers is a little more adventurous."
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)