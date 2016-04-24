ABIDJAN, April 24 Congolese rumba music legend
Papa Wemba died after collapsing on stage in the Ivory Coast in
the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the private
morgue where his body was taken.
Wemba, born in 1949, was performing at the FEMUA 2016
festival when he collapsed on stage. He died before reaching
hospital, a spokesman for the Ivosep morgue in Abidjan said.
Known in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the King of
Rumba Rock, Wemba won fans across Africa and Europe and worked
with international stars including former Genesis singer Peter
Gabriel.
