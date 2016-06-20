June 20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said on Monday it would investigate a crash that killed "Star
Trek" actor Anton Yelchin in his recalled 2015 Jeep Grand
Cherokee.
Yelchin was killed when the SUV rolled away and pinned him
against a fence in Los Angeles, police said on Sunday. Fiat
Chrysler in April recalled more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs
worldwide because vehicles may roll away after drivers exit, an
issue linked to 41 injuries. The company had told owners it
hoped to come up with a "permanent" remedy by the fourth
quarter.
Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne said the company would
conduct a "thorough investigation" of the incident. "It is
premature to speculate on its cause at this time," he added.
