June 20 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday it would investigate a crash that killed "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin in his recalled 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Yelchin was killed when the SUV rolled away and pinned him against a fence in Los Angeles, police said on Sunday. Fiat Chrysler in April recalled more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because vehicles may roll away after drivers exit, an issue linked to 41 injuries. The company had told owners it hoped to come up with a "permanent" remedy by the fourth quarter.

Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne said the company would conduct a "thorough investigation" of the incident. "It is premature to speculate on its cause at this time," he added. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)