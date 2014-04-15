(Corrects coverage area in first paragraph)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Nigel Howells has joined UBS to lead the DCM capital securities team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a newly created role at the bank.

Howells previously worked at Deutsche Bank and will begin at UBS in the middle of July. He will be responsible for structuring hybrid bond securities for banks, insurance companies and corporate clients.

He will also be in charge of managing capital experts Victoria Van Tets, David Walsh, Sukhy Kaur, Rob Baston and Joppe Schepers.

Howells will report to Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS.

At Deutsche Bank, he advised European bank and insurance clients on the issuance of hybrid capital. Howells worked at ABN AMRO prior to Deutsche Bank.

UBS is seeking to rebuild its financials team after a string of defections in the past year. Last month, Laurent Guyot left UBS for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was hired as a managing director of financial institutions group debt capital markets.

Gilles Renaudiere, an executive director covering Nordic financial institutions group DCM at the Swiss bank, left in February for BNP Paribas, while Robert Ellison, UBS's co-head of EMEA FIG DCM, left at the end of December 2013. Johan Eriksson, EMEA head of global capital solutions, Eva Porz, who also worked in capital solutions, and Anthony Tobin, who worked on the FIG syndicate desk, all left the bank last year. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)