Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Peoples Bancorp Inc said it appointed Cindy Crotty and Doug Wyatt as executive vice presidents.
Crotty, who will manage all operations of Peoples Bank in northeast Ohio and surrounding markets, has spent 20 years in leadership roles at Keybank.
Wyatt will be responsible for developing and leading a significant portion of the commercial line of business in markets including central and southeast Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.
He most recently served as executive vice president, senior commercial banker for Fifth-Third Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji)
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.