April 8 Peoples Bancorp Inc said it appointed Cindy Crotty and Doug Wyatt as executive vice presidents.

Crotty, who will manage all operations of Peoples Bank in northeast Ohio and surrounding markets, has spent 20 years in leadership roles at Keybank.

Wyatt will be responsible for developing and leading a significant portion of the commercial line of business in markets including central and southeast Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

He most recently served as executive vice president, senior commercial banker for Fifth-Third Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji)