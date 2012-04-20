SHANGHAI, April 20 The online news portal of Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, raised 1.38 billion yuan ($219 million) in an initial public offering, more than twice its target, reflecting investor enthusiasm for government-backed media.

People.cn Co Ltd, one of the first state-controlled media groups to list, sold 69.1 million shares at 20 yuan each, it said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange late on Thursday.

Despite setting a final price at the bottom of an indicative range of 20.0-22.50 yuan, the figure represents a lofty valuation of 46.1 times its historic earnings.

People.cn had said it was aiming to raise about 527 million yuan for working capital and to fund expansion in order to better compete with new media giants Sina Corp and Sohu.com Inc.

The company will trade under the ticker.

CITIC Securities arranged the transaction.

Xinhuanet, the Internet portal of state news agency Xinhua, plans to raise 1 billion yuan through an IPO in Shanghai, as Beijing encourages government-owned media to go public in a bid to increase their clout in the Internet era.

People.cn, which is owned by the People's Daily, a Communist Party broadsheet with a more than 60-year history, already counts state-owned telecommunications giants such as China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom and China Telecom Corp Ltd as shareholders.

China is the world's biggest Internet market by number of users. The news portals of Sina and Sohu, although censored, have a huge following online due to their offering of a large variety of news topics and more sensational presentation.

($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Pullin)