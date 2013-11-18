MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Nov 18 People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd : * Aggregate premiums income from unit picc health insurance for period from 1
January to 31 October was RMB 6,240 million * Aggregate premiums income from unit picc life insurance for the period from 1
January to 31 October was RMB 64,464 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: