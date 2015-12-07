(Adds details, background)
Dec 7 Carl Icahn offered to buy Pep Boys-Manny,
Moe & Jack in a deal valuing the U.S. auto parts
retailer at about $837 million, trumping Japanese tire maker
Bridgestone Corp's offer of $810 million.
Icahn Enterprises LP offered $15.50 per Pep Boys
share in cash, a 1.2 percent discount to Friday's close, but
higher than Bridgestone's offer of $15 per share, also in cash.
Icahn had reported a 12.12 percent stake in Pep Boys on
Friday and said the company's retail automotive parts business
would be a perfect fit for Auto Plus, a competitor he controls.
Bridgestone had said on Oct. 26 that it would buy Pep Boys,
a deal that would boost its retail network by more than a third
in the United States.
"We believe our proposal is clearly superior to the $15.00
per share Bridgestone transaction," Icahn Enterprises' Chief
Executive Keith Cozza said in a letter to Pep Boys' management
on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1QruIwD)
Bridgestone and Pep Boys were not immediately available for
comment.
Pep Boys shares were up about 1.8 percent at $15.97 in
afternoon trading, indicating shareholders were expecting a
higher offer.
The stock had risen about 29 percent since the Bridgestone
deal was announced.
Unlike rivals AutoZone Inc and Advance Auto Parts
Inc, Pep Boys has not benefited from a resurgent U.S.
auto industry due to high costs eating into its earnings and
falling sales at its do-it-yourself business.
Pep Boys has been on the block since June, when it said it
was considering selling itself as part of a strategic review.
Both the deal values are based on Pep Boys' nearly 54 mln
shares outstanding as of Aug. 29.
