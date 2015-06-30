BRIEF-Royal Gold says had about 15,000 gold ounces, 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
June 30 Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack, an auto parts retailer, said it was considering putting itself up for sale, as it embarks on a strategic review.
The company said it had hired Rothschild Inc to assist with the review.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
LONDON, April 3 Credit card firms will have to do more to help struggling customers repay their debts, including the suspension of cards under proposals published by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday.