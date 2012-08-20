Warsaw Aug 20 Polish wind power and biomass
fuels firm PEP has welcomed a takeover bid by Jan
Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, saying on Monday the 671
million-zlotys ($203 million) offer reflected the fair value of
the company put up for sale earlier this year.
Earlier this month Kulczyk's Polenergia Holding offered
31.50 zlotys per PEP share, or 28 percent more than the
six-month average market price. The stock was trading down 0.6
percent at 31.50 zlotys by 1153 GMT on Monday.
Sources told Reuters in May that PEP had put itself up for
sale. The stock price has risen nearly a third in value since.
Local media had reported that Poland's top utility,
state-controlled PGE, may also be interested in PEP.
PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity
and plans to add 100 MW next year but the group has scrapped its
forecast for 2012 results of a 10 percent jump in net profits to
74 million zlotys.
PEP shares are mainly in the hands of pension funds Aviva
OFE, Generali OFE and ING OFE and several investment funds.
($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)