June 18 Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack said
its chief financial officer has resigned to pursue another
business opportunity, less than a month after a private equity
firm walked away from buying the auto repair chain.
Ray Arthur, who joined Pep Boys in May 2008, will continue
as CFO till June 29, the company said. It did not say where
Arthur was going.
Pep Boys has engaged Russell Reynolds to search for a new
CFO.
Last month Gores Group canceled an agreement to buy Pep Boys
for $791 million, citing serious deterioration in the company's
business.
Pep Boys shares closed at $9.45 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)