WASHINGTON Oct 6 Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser
and others will announce a proposed settlement on Tuesday that
they hope will lead to the city's utilities regulator approving
a plan for Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc to
merge, according to a statement.
The D.C. Public Service Commission said on Aug. 25 that it
would not approve the deal to create the country's top power
distributor.
The settlement increases Exelon's proposed investment in the
city to $78 million from $14 million, the DC government said in
a statement.
