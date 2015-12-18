Dec 18 The agency that acts as the U.S. government's landlord and realtor has asked regulators in the District of Columbia to reject the merger of utilities Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc, unless it provides a better deal for taxpayers, the Washington Post reported.

Attorneys for the General Services Administration said the deal subsidizes the rates of residential customers at the expense of federal taxpayers, the Post said, citing filings it had reviewed. (wapo.st/1QsZKpD)

The $6.8 billion deal should therefore be found to be not in the public interest unless changes are made, the agency said, according to the newspaper's report.

Pepco and Exelon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)