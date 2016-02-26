(Adds conditions, comment from opponents)

WASHINGTON Feb 26 The D.C. Public Service Commission voted on Friday to make revisions to an offer that Exelon Corp made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, after first rejecting the companies' improved offer.

The commission gave Exelon 14 days to accept the proposed conditions. If it does so, the deal "will be approved as in the public interest without further commission action," the commission said in a statement.

Exelon said it would mull the offer.

"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement.

D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh, in an interview on local radio, described the changes as relatively minor. "It is effectively a done deal," said Cheh, who had opposed the merger.

Allison Fisher of Public Citizen, which also opposed the deal, was critical of the commission's proposal. "This is a huge loss for consumers, a discouraging setback for the institutions entrusted to protect them and a sad commentary on how things are done in the District," she said in a statement.

The deal would create the country's top power distributor.

The alternative terms proposed by the commission would change the oversight of some of the $72.8 million offered by Exelon. It also cancels a portion of the previous settlement that would have designated Exelon as the developer of a 5 megawatt solar project at a D.C. water treatment plant.

The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the $6.8 billion deal but reopened consideration in October.

The commission took two votes on the deal on Friday, at first rejecting Exelon's sweetened offer. Commissioner Joanne Doddy Fort then proposed a set of alternative measures, which the commission voted 2-to-1 to accept.

The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about 2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its website.

The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia.