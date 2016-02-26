(Adds conditions, comment from opponents)
WASHINGTON Feb 26 The D.C. Public Service
Commission voted on Friday to make revisions to an offer that
Exelon Corp made in order to win approval for its merger
with Pepco Holdings Inc, after first rejecting the
companies' improved offer.
The commission gave Exelon 14 days to accept the proposed
conditions. If it does so, the deal "will be approved as in the
public interest without further commission action," the
commission said in a statement.
Exelon said it would mull the offer.
"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we
and the settling parties must carefully review to determine
whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said
in a statement.
D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh, in an interview on local
radio, described the changes as relatively minor. "It is
effectively a done deal," said Cheh, who had opposed the merger.
Allison Fisher of Public Citizen, which also opposed the
deal, was critical of the commission's proposal. "This is a huge
loss for consumers, a discouraging setback for the institutions
entrusted to protect them and a sad commentary on how things are
done in the District," she said in a statement.
The deal would create the country's top power distributor.
The alternative terms proposed by the commission would
change the oversight of some of the $72.8 million offered by
Exelon. It also cancels a portion of the previous settlement
that would have designated Exelon as the developer of a 5
megawatt solar project at a D.C. water treatment plant.
The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve
the $6.8 billion deal but reopened consideration in October.
The commission took two votes on the deal on Friday, at
first rejecting Exelon's sweetened offer. Commissioner Joanne
Doddy Fort then proposed a set of alternative measures, which
the commission voted 2-to-1 to accept.
The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware,
Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about
2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware,
Maryland and New Jersey. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest
nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its
website.
The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and
regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the
District of Columbia.
