BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
WASHINGTON Aug 25 The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia on Tuesday rejected Exelon Corp's $6.8 billion bid for Pepco Holdings Inc.
The three-member commission ruled that the companies had not proven that the proposed merger was in the public interest. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: