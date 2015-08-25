(Adds analyst comments, details on application process, closing
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Aug 25 Utilities regulators for the
District of Columbia on Tuesday denied Exelon Corp's
$6.8 billion bid for Pepco Holdings Inc, dealing a major
blow to a deal that would have created the country's top power
distributor.
Pepco shares fell 15.4 percent, and Exelon was down about 4
percent after the D.C. Public Service Commission said the
companies had not proven that the proposed merger was in the
public interest.
The three-member commission was the final regulatory hurdle
for the deal, which was announced in April 2014. The four other
states required to approve the deal had voted in favor of the
merger.
The companies, which have 30 days to ask the commission to
reconsider its order, said they were disappointed in the
decision and would review their options.
If the commission rejects an application for
reconsideration, the companies would then have the option of
appealing the decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals. The
companies may also choose to submit another application.
"Lately we have seen a trend of regulatory commissions
rejecting deals and leaving the door open for a re-submitted
application with enhanced terms for rate-payers," said Daniel
Fidell, of USCA Securities LLC.
"That door is open for Exelon and Pepco. I expect they will
be doing so," he added.
Commission Chairwoman Betty Ann Kane said the decision was
one of the most important rulings that the agency would ever
make. She said that while the merger would offer some benefits,
some factors could prove harmful to the District.
"Pepco would become a second-tier company in a much larger
corporation whose primary interest is not in distribution, but
in generation," Kane said at the hearing where the decision was
announced.
Opponents of the deal have said it would raise rates for
consumers while limiting growth of renewable power in the
region.
"The proposed acquisition would have been a substantial step
backwards in the District's efforts to move toward more
sustainable electricity generation and greater reliance on
local, renewable energy," said Power DC, a coalition of
environmentalists and public advocacy groups.
Pepco serves about 2 million customers in the District of
Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Exelon has about
7.8 million customers in Maryland, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Before the D.C. rejection, the proposed transaction had won
approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the
U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
It is not clear how the D.C. public service commission's
decision would affect an ongoing review by the Justice
Department. A department spokesman declined to comment on
Tuesday.
The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and
regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the
District of Columbia.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Exelon closed down 6.9
percent at $30.40, and Pepco dropped 16.5 percent to close at
$22.51.
