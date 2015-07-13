BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
SYDNEY, July 14 Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd plans to raise A$145 million ($107.21 million) in an initial public offering after securing commitments from cornerstone investors overnight, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company was widely reported to be worth about A$1 billion in March, when it hired investment banks Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs & Co to decide whether to list or sell the company privately.
It is unclear what portion of the company will be owned by new shareholders.
($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-