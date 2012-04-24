Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, April 24 The Singapore Mercantile Exchange said on Tuesday that 15 tonnes of Vietnamese black pepper had been delivered against the expiry of the April 2012 contract -- the first physical delivery since the futures market began trading in February.
SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies, launched the world's first international black pepper futures contract two months ago.
The black pepper contract, which is also SMX's first agricultural product, is deliverable from a bonded warehouse in Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the spice.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Lane)
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.