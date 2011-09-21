* Forms Power of One - Americas Council
* Creates the Global Snacks Group
* Both the initiatives will be led by John Compton
* Co reaffirmed FY 2011 outlook
Sept 21 PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said its top food
and beverage executives in the Americas will now be part of a
group whose aim is to forge better working ties between the two
sides of its business.
The formation of a Power of One - Americas Council,
announced late on Tuesday, is a formal expression of PepsiCo's
ongoing efforts to capitalize on its size and diversity, even
as many on Wall Street speculate about the value that could be
unlocked through a break-up of the company.
A slew of large companies -- including Kraft Foods Inc
KFT.N, Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, Fortune Brands Inc
FO.N and Sara Lee Corp SLE.N -- have recently announced
plans to break up, and some say PepsiCo could be next.
But PepsiCo, which last year acquired its North American
bottling operations in an effort to turn around that sagging
market, says it believes in the power of a combined business.
"The combination of our snack and beverage portfolios
creates significant value for our shareholders through
synergies driven by a common customer base and distribution
platform, supplier leverage and shared infrastructure," PepsiCo
said in a statement.
"The value of this combined portfolio has been greatest in
our international markets, which share many activities, and we
are now well positioned to realize further benefits in North
America following the successful integration of our bottling
business," it added.
The company has said, for example, that it hopes to drive
sales of sodas by bundling them with the snack chips it sells,
or save time and money by having one person service a
particular retailer, instead of one for drinks and one for
snacks.
In addition to forming the council, PepsiCo said it was
creating a global snacks group to improve its portfolio of
snack food brands. It already has similar groups for its
beverage business and its "nutrition" business, which includes
healthier products like Tropicana orange juice and Quaker
oatmeal.
Both new initiatives will be led by John Compton, CEO of
PepsiCo Americas Foods, who will also retain responsibility for
the company's $22 billion snack and food business in the
Americas, PepsiCo said.
The company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for 2011,
saying it continues to target high-single-digit earnings per
share growth. Analysts, on average, have been expecting
full-year earnings of $4.44 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
PepsiCo shares were up 99 cents or 1.6 percent, at $61.38
in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
