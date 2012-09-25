* PepsiCo's hybrid security payments not taxable-court
* IRS scrutinizing companies' debt claims-lawyers
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 PepsiCo Inc has won
a $363 million dispute with the Internal Revenue Service in U.S.
Tax Court in a ruling of interest to companies seeking to avoid
taxes when bringing cash from abroad into the United States.
At the heart of the decision is a longstanding tension in
corporate finance and tax law between equity and debt, each of
which offers certain advantages. Sometimes companies try to have
it both ways by devising hybrid securities that look like debt
in some circumstances, and like equity in others.
In the mid-1990s, PepsiCo, one of the world's largest
beverages and snack food groups, moved to challenge rival
Coca-Cola Co in Eastern Europe and Asia. Partly for tax
reasons, PepsiCo chose the Netherlands as its home base for this
effort.
The company, "engaging in legitimate tax planning," devised
hybrid securities, which were treated as debt in the Netherlands
and equity in the United States, Tax Court Judge Joseph Goeke
wrote in a 100-page decision released on Thursday.
PepsiCo successfully argued it had an equity stake in its
Dutch subsidiaries. The payments made to the New York-based
parent company were nontaxable returns on capital investment,
the court said.
PepsiCo sued the IRS in 2009 after the tax-collecting agency
hit the company with a bill for taxes owed from 1998 to 2002.
The IRS argued the company's Dutch payments to the parent
company were debt interest payments from its Netherlands
subsidiaries and subject to corporate income taxes.
A PepsiCo spokesman said the company was pleased with the
Tax Court's decision. The IRS declined to comment.