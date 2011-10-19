* Doritos' Hotel 626, others at heart of complaint
* Group says firm gathers teen data without proper notice
WASHINGTON Oct 19 Four consumer and privacy
groups accused PepsiCo (PEP.N), which owns Frito-Lay, of being
deceptive in advertising to teenagers by creating gaming and
other promotions that are not labelled as ads, and asked the
Federal Trade Commission to investigate.
The groups complained in particular about two online
promotions -- "Hotel 626" and "Doritos Rihanna Late Night."
In "Hotel 626," players are asked to give Pepsico access to
their Facebook and Twitter accounts. They are also required to
buy a bag of Doritos to use the infrared marker on the back to
see the ending, according to the complaint filed to the FTC by
the Center for Digital Democracy, Consumer Action, Consumer
Watchdog and The Praxis Project.
The advertising in Hotel 626 and others like it were
deceptive, the groups contend, in that PepsiCo failed to
identify it as advertising and aimed it at teenagers.
They also argued that the company claimed to protect teen's
privacy, while collecting data on them without getting
consent.
"Frito-Lay uses a variety of techniques to make its
marketing seem like entertainment," the groups said in their
complaint. "Frito-Lay deliberately disguises its advertisements
as entertainment because it knows this will make teenagers more
likely to purchase Doritos."
"The FTC has received the complaint and will review it
carefully," said FTC spokeswoman Betsy Lordan.
Frito-Lay and PepsiCo were not immediately available for
comment.
A working group, which includes the FTC, Food and Drug
Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and
the Agriculture Department, are mulling voluntary guidelines
for advertising junk food to children and recently indicated
that tough, preliminary guidelines would be eased.
The original proposal was for a voluntary ban on ads to
people aged 17 and under unless the advertised food promoted
healthy fare, such as whole grains, fresh fruits or
vegetables.
But the FTC indicated it was likely to reduce the affected
age to 11 and under while the Agriculture Department indicated
that it was likely to ease off its nutritional standards and
replace them with the industry's Children's Food and Beverage
Advertising Initiative (CFBAI).
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C., editing
Bernard Orr)