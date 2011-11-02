* Deal estimated at 800-900 mln reais - sources

* PepsiCo to gain strong presence in key consumer mkts

* PepsiCo beat out Bunge and Mexico's Bimbo

Nov 2 Beverage and snack company PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) will buy Mabel, one of Brazil's biggest cookie and cracker makers, outbidding international rivals competing to expand in the fast-growing domestic consumer market, a local newspaper said on Wednesday.

The Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said PepsiCo beat out global food processor Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Mexican bread maker Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) with a bid of 800 million to 900 million reais ($460 million to $517 million), based on information from unnamed sources close to the deal.

Local offices of Mabel and PepsiCo were not immediately available for comment on Wednesday, which is the Day of the Dead religious holiday in Brazil. A PepsiCo spokeswoman in the United States had no immediate comment.

Brazil's cookie and cracker market had sales of 6.6 billion reais in 2010, according to global information agency Nielsen. Mabel has five plants well distributed across Brazil in the states of Goias, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe and Santa Catarina.

PepsiCo would expand its presence in the center-west and northeastern regions of Brazil, where growth in middle-class consumer spending is robust.

The company is owned by the family of Congressman Sandro Mabel, who was implicated in 2005 in a bribes-for-votes scandal that rocked the previous government of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Private equity firm Icatu took a 40 percent stake in Mabel in 1999. The nearly 60-year-old company has been for sale for the past decade, during which Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was hired to find potential buyers.

The company produces 1.5 million packages of 150 different types of snack foods a day and has 140,000 points of sale in Brazil.

PepsiCo bought local snack maker Lucky in 2007. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)