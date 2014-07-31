July 31 PepsiCo Inc said Brian Cornell, chief executive of its PepsiCo Americas Foods business, which sells Quaker Oats and Lays chips, has resigned.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Target Corp is hiring Cornell as CEO.

Cornell notified PepsiCo on July 27 of his resignation, effective Wednesday, the beverage maker said in a filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)