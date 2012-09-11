Sept 11 PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday that
longtime executive John Compton is leaving to become the chief
executive of truck stop operator Pilot Flying J Oil Corp and
said Zein Abdalla would succeed him as president, effective
immediately.
Abdalla had been CEO of PepsiCo Europe and will be succeeded
in that role by Enderson Guimaraes, the soft drink and food
maker said.
Compton joined PepsiCo as a 21-year-old at the Pulaski,
Tennessee Frito-Lay facility. Taking the CEO job at
privately-held Flying J gives him the chance to return to
Tennessee.
"I have deep and personal ties to Tennessee, and my family's
plan all along has been to return to Tennessee at some point,"
Compton said in a statement. "I'm confident in PepsiCo's
business strategy, and I believe that PepsiCo's best days are
yet to come."
During Abdalla's tenure, the Europe division's revenue grew
to $14 billion from $7 billion. Abdalla also helped PepsiCo
become the largest food and beverage company in Russia, PepsiCo
Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi said in statement.
Guimaraes joined PepsiCo in 2011 and had been president of
the global nutrition group. His successor in that role will be
named shortly, PepsiCo said.
Abdalla and Guimaraes will report to Nooyi. Abdalla will be
based at PepsiCo's Purchase, New York, headquarters and
Guimaraes will be based in Geneva, the company said.