June 8 PepsiCo Inc has hired a chief
design officer, as the soft drink and snack company looks to
infuse more style into its corporate brands and culture.
The company said on Friday that Mauro Porcini, formerly of
3M Co, will be responsible for managing design for the
company's brands, with a strong focus on its top 12, which
include Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana.
Porcini will report to Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's
Global Beverage Group.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)