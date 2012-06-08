(Adds details)
June 8 PepsiCo Inc has hired a chief
design officer as the soft drink and snack company looks to
infuse more style into its brands and culture.
The company said on Friday that Mauro Porcini, former chief
design officer of 3M Co, will manage design for the
company's brands, with a strong focus on its top 12, which
include Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana.
Porcini will report to Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's
Global Beverage Group.
The appointment comes as PepsiCo focuses more on marketing
to improve performance, especially in its North American
beverage business. It recently rolled out a new campaign for its
flagship cola with the tagline, "Live for Now".
PepsiCo spokeswoman, Jennifer Ryan, said Porcini will look
at ways to use design to enhance consumers' experience with
PepsiCo brands to help drive growth. This could extend to
advertising, digital platforms and design of packages, graphics
and equipment such as coolers and vending machines.
PepsiCo shares were up 64 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $68.32
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York. Editing by
Bernadette Baum)