(Adds details)

June 8 PepsiCo Inc has hired a chief design officer as the soft drink and snack company looks to infuse more style into its brands and culture.

The company said on Friday that Mauro Porcini, former chief design officer of 3M Co, will manage design for the company's brands, with a strong focus on its top 12, which include Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana.

Porcini will report to Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's Global Beverage Group.

The appointment comes as PepsiCo focuses more on marketing to improve performance, especially in its North American beverage business. It recently rolled out a new campaign for its flagship cola with the tagline, "Live for Now".

PepsiCo spokeswoman, Jennifer Ryan, said Porcini will look at ways to use design to enhance consumers' experience with PepsiCo brands to help drive growth. This could extend to advertising, digital platforms and design of packages, graphics and equipment such as coolers and vending machines.

PepsiCo shares were up 64 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $68.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York. Editing by Bernadette Baum)