ATHENS Feb 8 Greece's competition watchdog imposed a 16.17 million euro ($21.4 million) fine on PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday for abusing its dominant market position in the country.

The regulator ruled that Pepsico's Greek snack unit breached competition rules from 2000 to 2008.

"The Competition Commission... will not allow any kind of anti-competitive practices which shut out competitors and exploit consumers," the regulator's Chairman Dimitris Kiritsakis said in a statement.

Pepsico is the main rival of Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic in the country's soft drinks and snack market.

Pepsico was not immediately reachable for comment. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)