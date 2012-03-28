March 28 PepsiCo Inc is working with hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, but not on a new beverage called "Pop," as had been previously reported.

Forbes reported on March 19 that the musician and entertainer was signed to be the face of a new drink, to be called "Pop," citing an agency executive who was said to have brokered the deal.

A Pepsi spokeswoman disputed the story on Wednesday, saying the soft drink company formed a relationship with Minaj but there was no new beverage. She declined to comment further. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)