April 26 PepsiCo Inc reported a dip in quarterly profit on Thursday as the soft drink and snack maker reinvests in its business.

Net income was $1.13 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $1.14 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4 percent to $12.43 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)